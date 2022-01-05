



The president of the Valencia region, Ximo Puig, has announced an agreement so that the pharmacies of the Valencian Community can notify positive cases of COVID-19 face-to-face antigen tests and register them in the database of the Conselleria de Sanidad Universal y Salud Public with the consent of the people who have made them.

This has been explained by the president after the working meeting that he has held at the Palau de la Generalitat with the Minister of Universal Health, Ana Barceló, in which the details of the agreement that this department has reached with the official pharmacy colleges.

The person in charge of the Consell has thanked the will of collaboration shown by the professional associations in this “common cause” of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pharmacies that wish to do so may voluntarily join this initiative, which seeks to reduce the current healthcare pressure in Primary Care.

The test must be done in person and, if it is positive, the establishment will notify Health. The registration of personal data by the pharmacy office will be done whenever the person who undergoes the test wishes.

The procedure will be activated in the next few days, as the last technical details for connecting computer systems are currently being finalised.