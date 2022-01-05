



Two decent signings have been announced by CD Thader over the Christmas break, former player Pedro Juan on his return from playing university football in the United States and Ruben Konate, a young player, who arrives at the club from Orihuela CF.

The 28-year-old player, Pedro Juan, had a scholarship at one of the most prestigious universities in New Hampshire, Franklin Pierce, where he played in a team alongside a number of other Spaniards, mostly Valencians, winning the Northeast 10 league.

After his good performance stateside, the man from Elche has decided to return home. Among the many offers that he could have received, he has chosen CD Tháder, a club with whom he shone some years ago.

He re-joins his former team mates Rubén Sanz, Quino, Javito, Mora, Rafa Gascón and Lloyd, six members of the current squad who all say they are delighted to see the former forward back in blue and white.

Ruben Konate, meanwhile, joins from Orihuela CF where he played as a central midfielder or as a central defender. A strong, physical and confident player, who works hard from box to box Ruben is another excellent addition to the Thader ranks.