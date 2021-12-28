



Los Dolores and the Polígono de Santa Ana de Cartagena are asking for a solution to the flooding caused by rains.

Concern in both neighbourhoods have been aired underlined by moderate showers leqding to the collapse of the rainwater network thus flooding streets and homes.

Flooded garages and basements, roads cut off from traffic, dragging stones and mud and a general feeling that heavy rain flooding will repeat itself every time it rains, said residents of Los Dolores, the Polígono de Santa Ana and Molino Knock.

“We ask the City Council for solutions to the unwanted consequences,” said a spokesperson.