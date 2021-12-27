



San Javier born football star Marta Peñalver added the Italian Super Cup to her achievements with two goals in Citta di Falconara’s 3-1 win against Pescara.

“What happiness in winning the Italian Super Cup,” Marta, who returned home to Murcia during the festive season told The Leader.

Marta, who resides in Florence, said: “How nice it is to win. How nice it is to spice it up after the first Italian Cup in April last year in Rimini, where the City of Falconara beat Pescara 3-1 to raise the first Super Cup in its history.”

Marta, who studied at Ciencia de la Actividad Fisica and el Deporte at the University of Ruiz, starred in front of 800 spectators at the Pala Badiali in a match the was broadcast on Futsal Tv and E’TV Marche.

Citti di Falconara celebrated in the Marche with the victory of the Scudetto in June: “This time the party is for our supporters who we crown with a trophy in a year that we ends at the top of the general classification of Serie A,” said Marta.