



Thirteen players, plus the coach, Francisco Rodriguez, will come to the end of their their contracts with Elche on June 30, so as of January 1 they are free to negotiate moves to other clubs.

Elche CF has several players on loan and a number of others who only signed a 12-month contract, although written into many of them is a clause which automatically renews a player for one more year in the case of reaching a certain number of matches.

All three goalkeepers, Edgar Badía, Kiko Casilla and Axel Werner, come to the ends of their contract, although Badía, who currently features as number one, is guaranteed one more year as he will have played in 50% of Elche’s matches.

Defenders also coming to the end of their contracts include Antonio Barragan and Diego Gonzalezas as well as Josan Ferrandez and the midfielders Pablo Piatti, Javier Pastore and Omar Mascarell.

The forwards include Guido Carrillo, Pears Milla, Lucas Perez and Darío Benedetto, loaned by the Marsella and partner of Christian Bragarnik, the Elche owner. Their contracts with Elche also run out on June 30.