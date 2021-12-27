



The UK Premier League are ready to offer extra privileges to teams with high Covid-19 vaccination numbers, claims the Daily Mail.

These would include an increase on the 15-minute time limit teams have on training ground meetings if all participants are vaccinated with a booster dose.

The league would also allow players to eat together if everyone is fully vaccinated going forward.

For teams with low vaccination numbers, players could be forced to socially distance when eating and would have no extension on the team meeting time limits.

Moreover, the PL could even ask teams to organize separate buses for unvaccinated players to travel to games going forward.

Liverpool and Wolves have reported 100% vaccination in their squad, so it remains to be seen whether they get any ‘extra privileges’ in the future.