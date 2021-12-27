The Valencian Community is the first Spanish destination in number of tourist services distinguished by their quality





The Valencian Community is at the top of the national ranking of tourism services distinguished by its commitment to tourism quality, following the results of the Annual Committee of Distinction of the Integral System of Tourist Quality in Destination (Sicted).

With a total of 1,281 tourist services distributed in 31 urban, coastal and inland destinations, which is 25.27% more than in 2020, the Valencian Community surpasses Andalusia for the first time, which has 1,188 distinguished services .

The regional secretary of Tourism, Francesc Colomer, wanted to congratulate all the management teams, destinations and distinguished tourist services of the three provinces, as well as the Qualitur department of Turisme Comunitat Valenciana, “for the effort and joint work with the different actors from the destinations involved in the project to build a quality global tourism offer “, he stated.

Along these lines, Colomer has pointed out that “with these results the Valencian Community demonstrates, once again, the commitment, resilience and effort of all public and private agents to work towards quality and excellence in the tourism sector “.

The Regional Secretary continued, “despite the fact that recent times have not been easy for the tourism sector, in the Valencian Community many tourist services have opted to improve their relationship with the destination of which they are part, in addition to their internal management”.

“This has allowed – Colomer continued – that according to the last Sicted annual balance, the Valencian Community represents more than 19% of the total tourist services distinguished with the Tourist Quality Commitment seal in our country”.

In the same way, he stressed that “the Valencian Community also leads the national ranking of the distinctive ‘Preparado COVID-19”, which certify the implementation of good practices in socio-health security, thus contributing to establish that in addition to being a destination of quality, we are a safe and accredited destination “, concluded the boss of Turisme.

Distinguished tourist services

Among the distinguished tourist services, the main hotels and tourist apartments stand out, by trade, with 224 distinguished with the Sicted seal, followed by restaurants and tourist catering companies, with 200 tourist quality labels.

For their part, the bars and cafes of the Valencian Community have 109 Sicted stamps and the shops with 102 distinctions. A special mention deserves the Homes for Tourist Use, a trade recently added to the project and whose number of distinguished in the Valencian Community is 62, representing 77.5% of the national total.