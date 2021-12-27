



On Monday afternoon the Ministry of has notified a total of 10,889 new cases of coronavirus, confirmed by PCR or through antigen test on Monday.

By province there are 978 in Castellón (67,148 in total); 3,514 in Alicante (219,180) and 6,397 in Valencia (319,983). The number of unassigned cases remains at just one case.

In the same 72 hour period there have been 9,781 discharges to patients with coronavirus, taking the number of people who have overcome the disease since the pandemic began in the Valencian Community to 561,411 people.

Valencian hospitals currently have 951 people admitted, 173 are in the ICU: 166 in the province of Castellón, 25 in ICU; 295 in the province of Alicante, 63 of them in ICU; and 490 in the province of Valencia, 85 in the ICU.

7 deaths from coronavirus have been reported since the last update, four women aged between 67 and 95 years, and three men aged between 42 and 87 years.

According to the data recorded, there are currently 48,271 active cases, which represents 7.81% of the total positives.

Since the last update, no outbreak of 10 or more cases has been reported.