



“Next week a lot of things are going to happen.” This is the phrase that is being constantly repeated in the FC Barcelona offices ahead of the January transfer window.

The coming days will be key to defining the rebuilding of the team with the club hoping to finalise a number of players exits before it can announce the signing of Ferran Torres from Manchester City and a new four year contract for Ousmane Dembele.

Once those two objectives have been achieved, they will work on their next target: a striker or a centre-back, depending on the salary limit remaining.

However, the priority at the moment ushering fringe players out of the door in order to make room for new signings and to be able to give Gavi and Nico first-team numbers.

The first player expected to leave will be Yusuf Demir as Barça intend to end the Austrian’s loan from Rapid Vienna. He is already in talks with a number of Bundesliga clubs and seems certain to make another loan move in January. It is thought that in this case there will be no problems.

Meanwhile, Barça are pushing Luuk de Jong to accept a loan offer from Cadiz or, if not, they hope to find him another offer before Dec. 31 so that he also leaves Camp Nou. The Dutch striker is open to leaving but isn’t completely sold on Cadiz.

Samuel Umtiti’s situation is rather more complicated. He knows he won’t have too many onfield minutes and that he doesn’t figure at Barça, who hope that he will agree to leave on loan or for free in the coming days. They have even suggested rescinding his contract, although that would not help to reduce the salary limit. It now all depends on the player who Xavi is speaking to.

Barça are also hoping for developments with Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian knows he won’t have playing time and his agents are looking at the English Premier League. Barça are ready to help and are starting to feel optimistic about interest in the former Liverpool man from England. His salary is high and moving him on would be a huge boost in terms of lowering the wage bill and bringing in another player. Current gossip suggests he is talking to Arsenal, Spurs and Everton.

Barça are also working on selling players like Dest and Mingueza, but it’s almost impossible that they will move before the end of 2021. The club believe they will have time in January to work on these issues, although they won’t undersell anyone. If a good offer doesn’t arrive, they will keep both players.

As for incoming, Barça hope to announce Ferran Torres on a five year deal this week. The deal is already closed and the forward must travel to Barcelona to finalise the move and be presented to the fans. Dembele could also renew. Barça also hope to announce his new deal this week.

Barcelona have also been working on the signing of Edinson Cavani but must decide if they are prepared to sign him on an 18-month deal or drop out of the race after the signing of Ferran Torres.

Cavani has given the green light to Barça, although it now seems he has received a big financial offer from the Brazilian side Corinthians. They want him to lead their Copa Libertadores charge and will keep his Manchester United salary intact although the Uruguayan striker would prefer to continue in Europe but is waiting on Barça before deciding his next move.