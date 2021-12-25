



The 27th edition of Exponadal, the Christmas themed children’s leisure exhibition due to be held at the IFA exhibition halls in Alicante, has been cancelled at the last minute due to increasing health concerns.

The Department of Health recommended that IFA do not hold the event, which was due to open its doors on 27 December, as it is aimed at children and young people, who are not yet fully vaccinated.

Exhaustive security measures against the coronavirus, such as the obligation to present the COVID certificate to access the venue, the reduction of capacity, the temperature control and of course, the use of a mask at all times, were already in place, but the department of health consider the risk too high and have taken the action to recommend cancellation.