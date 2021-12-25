



Popular Budget supermarket chain Aldi has closed its expansion plan for this year, reaching 357 supermarkets in Spain and more than 390,000 square metres of commercial space, after having opened a total of 40 new stores throughout the territory during this year that have allowed to increase the commercial surface by 11% compared to 2020.

Aldi has concentrated openings mainly in Andalusia, with 11 new stores, in Madrid and Catalonia, with eight in both cases, and here in the Valencian Community, where six new stores have opened in Novelda, El Verger, Petrer, Alboraia, San Fulgencio and Orihuela Costa.