Children to Benefit from Orihuela Museum Visits





Orihuela´s councillor for culture, Mar Ezcurra, has launched the Pasaporte a los Museos, which her department hopes will encourage children to visit the great cultural and heritage sites of the city.

It is a passport that must be stamped in each and every one of Orihuela’s museums. When the passport is complete, the child holder will be given a small gift.

“We want to encourage the little ones to go with their family to all the museums in Orihuela during these Christmas holidays and get to know the great cultural wealth that we have,” explained Mar Ezcurra.

This children’s passport must be stamped at the Miguel Hernández House Museum, at the Museo de la Muralla, at the Museo de la Reconquista and at the Museo del Belén, located in the Holy Sepulcher. Once it is complete, its owner can go through the Department of Culture, located in the Casa de la Juventud de Orihuela, in the morning (from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and collect their prize.

Passports can be collected in each of the aforementioned museums by asking staff, who will also be in charge of stamping them.