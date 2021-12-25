



Animal abandonment is one of the main problems of animal welfare. In fact, Spain is one of the countries with the highest animal abandonment rates in Europe, that is why Elche council has launched a new campaign to raise awareness of the problem.

According to the councillor responsible for the campaign, Mariola Galiana, “you have to be aware of the care and obligations that animals deserve”, since, she says “their care is a commitment for life”.

In addition, she has pointed out the benefits that living with companion animals brings, since they reduce stress, encourage physical and social activity and promote emotional wellbeing.