



By Andrew Atkinson

Apanee Torrevieja children benefited to the tune of €4,010 thanks to kind donations for their annual Christmas party presents special evening.

“Thanks to Smart Stores and Jumerca helping us so much with the cost, we had €1,115 extra to give to the school for any of the families in need,” Casey Shaddock told The Leader.

“The Apanee Association celebrated with the visit of Santa Claus to deliver gifts to all the children of this Entity,” said Casey, at the forefront of Villamartin Plaza raising funds for children to receive a gift.

“We have the special collaboration of the councillors of the Municipal Corporation of Torrevieja City Council

Rosario Martínez Chazarra and Diana Box, together with all the Elves and Santa Claus who shared a lot of love and enthusiasm, on such a magical and special night,” said a spokesperson from Apanee.

“Apanee thank all the people and entities that have collaborated to make this party possible once again,” they added.