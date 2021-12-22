Christmas Road Traffic Operation Begins Thursday As Spain’s DGT Introduces Special Monitoring Devices





On Thursday, 23 December, the special operation by the General Directorate of Traffic begins, with special monitoring devices in place for the Christmas holidays, and that contemplates a series of measures for the regulation, management and surveillance of traffic at the national level until 9 January 2022.

This operation, for which a total of 19,530,000 trips are planned, will be carried out in three phases that coincide with the holidays with the highest traffic:

First phase Christmas: from Friday 24 to Sunday 26 December 2021.

Second New Year’s Eve phase: from Friday 31 December to Sunday 2 January, 2022.

Third phase Reyes: from Wednesday 5 to Sunday 9 January 2022.

This device has, as in any other special operation, with the total availability of the means available to the General Traffic Directorate and that includes both human resources (agents of the Traffic Group of the Guardia Civil, official personnel of the Traffic Management Centres, helicopter patrols and personnel in charge of maintaining equipment and installing road measures), such as technicians (780 fixed radars (92 of them section) and 545 speed control mobiles, in addition to the 12 helicopters, 39 drones, 216 cameras and 15 camouflaged vans to control the use of mobile phones and seat belts).

The DGT reminds that it is important to avoid the most unfavourable hours and to plan the trip by the safest route to avoid unforeseen events and find out about the state of the roads through the twitter accounts @informacionDGT and @DGTes , the news bulletins on radio and television, as well as on the telephone number 011.

The established device can be consulted in the “Special Operations” section at www.dgt.es/conoce-el-estado-del-trafico/recomendaciones-de-trafico/