



Traffic officers from the Guardia Civil across the Valencian Community took a total of 220 drivers to court in November for alleged crimes against road safety, as reported by their spokesperson in a statement.

Of the total, 141 drivers went before the judge for driving under the influence of alcoholic beverages; 70 for doing so without permission or licence; 3 for speeding; 3 others for reckless driving; and 3 more for driving with the presence of drugs in the body.

By provinces, in Valencia prosecutions were made against 29 drivers for lacking a permit or licence; 72 for driving under the influence of alcohol; 1 for reckless driving; 2 for speeding; and 3 for driving with the presence of drugs in the body.

In Castellón, 11 drivers were unable to produce a permit or licence; 22 for driving under the influence of alcohol and 3 for driving with the presence of drugs in the body.

Finally, in the province of Alicante, the officers took action against 30 drivers withou a permit or licence; 47 for driving under the influence of alcohol; 1 for reckless driving and 1 more for speeding.