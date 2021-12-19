



The Local Police of Elche has denounced a restaurant located in the Altabix industrial estate for not requesting the Covid Passport from diners accessing their premises to consume inside.

It was one of the diners in the restaurant who alerted the police after they had been allowed to enter without the required check. Once in attendance, the police identified another diner who lacked this health requirement and proceeded to denounce the owner.

In a separate incident, the police attended a pub in the centre of Elche where a client refused to show the vaccination certificate, and displayed “repeated disrespect”. The man was sanctioned based on the Law of Protection of Citizen Security.

However, throughout the first weekend of launching the vaccination certificate, the Local and National Police carried out a joint operation in the Altabix industrial estate, where the clientele and those responsible for the premises showed “exemplary behaviour, of collaboration and commitment to the legislation “, they said.