



Alicante will be the port of embarkation for a new MSC Cruise during the 2022 summer season featuring a new 11-day, 10-night, itinerary through the Western Mediterranean, from June to October.

The cruise will be aboard, which has a capacity of 3,223 passengers and approximately 1,300 crew members. The cruise will depart Alicante on 12 occasions and will undoubtedly have a significant economic impact on the local economy during the ship’s season.

With this announcement, MSC Cruises, the third largest cruise company in the world, and a market leader in Europe, South America and South Africa, in its ongoing commitment to national ports, has also confirmed that MSC Orchestra will use Malaga as its port for boarding this cruise, which will allow more Spaniards to enjoy a safe and quality vacation in the Mediterranean in a comfortable and accessible way.

The cruise will include visits to Olbia, Genoa, Marseille, Cádiz, Lisbon, Menorca, and Malaga, in addition to Alicante and full days at sea.

Fernando Pacheco, CEO of MSC Cruises in Spain, said “ We are very happy to announce this new itinerary, which demonstrates the company’s commitment to Spanish ports and destinations, and which will offer great opportunities to bring the destinations of southern Spain closer to cruise passengers from all over the world. Both travel agents and clients have been asking us to make Alicante a port of embarkation for a long time and we are happy to be able to do this and also to return to work with our local suppliers”.

The president of the Alicante Port Authority, Juan Antonio Gisbert, added that “for the port and the city it is great news that a company, with the prestige of MSC Cruises, will use Alicante as a port of embarkation. It means that the efforts made by the Port Authority and the City Council are bearing fruit, in offering our best image, attractiveness and potential, to the travellers who visit us”.