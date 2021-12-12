



The San Fulgencio council has organised a number of activities for the Christmas holidays including a Christmas Fair, musical performances, workshops and an ice rink.

This coming Saturday 18 December will see the installation of an ice rink, there will be a Christmas photo call, a performance by the musical group Pin Pan Plum, craft workshops, children’s entertainment and a performance by the ballet and dance group ‘Musical Mecano’.

On Sunday 19th the ice rink will be combined with a scalextric track, youth and children’s workshops, crazy dreams musical and a theatrical performance of ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’. All these activities and others will take place over the coming weekend and will be complemented by others organised by the Fiestas Department.

Father Christmas parade will arrive on Christmas eve, starting at 17.30 in the town centre and at 18.00 in the urbanisation. On the 30th of December there will be a theatre performance ‘Había una vez…’ (Once upon a time…), with free admission.

The Plaza de la Constitución will host the ringing of the bells on 31 December, with a marquee in the square and a performance by the group Amanecer.

The Three Wise Men parade will take place on the 5th of January, at 17.00 hours in the urbanisation and at 18.00 hours in the town centre.