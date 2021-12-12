



Orihuela Council has informed Chiringuitos del Sol that it will not continue to provide its service on the Oriolana coast from January 1, 2022 after the company requested an extension that is allowed in its contract. The council has responded by stating that it is not interested in granting any such extension, despite the fact that it falls within the legal framework of the Contract Law.

As such the coastal beaches will not have a beach bar service, sunbeds, umbrellas or nautical sports at Easter, because there is no time to award a new contract.

However, for the Easter period of 2022, the councillor responsible, Antonio Sánchez, has explained that a temporary service will be brought in to guarantee the availability of toilets which will then be maintained by municipal staff.

The opposition PSOE party was quick to respond, issuing a press release on Friday in which they call the decision ‘hasty’.

Spokesperson, María García said “we fear the decision will leave our beaches without adequate services for almost the entire year 2022 and will negatively affect tourism and the image of Orihuela Costa”.

She criticises the councillor for beaches Antonio Sánchez saying that the most logical decision would be to extend the current service until a new tender can be confirmed, so as not to leave the coast without this necessary tourist facility.