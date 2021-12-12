RBL Concert Band ‘beginning to sound a lot like Christmas.’





A busy period for the Royal British Legion Band at the present time with no let up in their schedule of Christmas Carol Concerts.

Having played at the Oasis Bar in Torrevieja for the local RBL Branch last Wednesday they filled Constitution Square on Friday evening for the traditional and very popular ‘Carols in the Square’ concert, outside La Inmaculada Concepción Church in the town Centre.

And there will be no let up in the coming week with carols in La Zenia Boulevard at 5pm on Wednesday 15 December, at the Orihuela Costa Branch meeting of the RBL, held in the Olympia Restaurant in Mil Palmeras at 7.30pm on Thursday 16 December, and then, for the first time, a new event on the Cabo Roig strip, where they will play at 6.30 pm on Saturday 18 December evening outside O’Riordans and Smiling Jack’s Pubs.

All of the concerts are absolutely free and carol sheets, which will appear in the centre pages of next week’s Leader Newspaper, will be available at all venues.

As the band continues to grow in popularity it as also looking for more musicians to join in the string, woodwind and brass sections.

For information, please contact Graham Robinson at email robinsongraham256@googlemail.com or telephone 658 663 846. Alternatively go along to one of their rehearsals which are held in the basement of the Sophia Wellness Centre, Cabo Roig every Thursday afternoon between 3pm.and 6pm. You will be made very welcome.