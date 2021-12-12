



C.L.A.R.O., the political party for Orihuela Costa since 2006, held its 15th General Assembly on 9 December.

As well as members it was attended, as invitees, by representatives of the principal neighbourhood associations of Orihuela Costa, FAOC, AVOCA, Los Orialanos, AVOCES, y La Ciñuelica which share the same objectives as C.L.A.R.O., namely improvements in the services and infrastructure of the coast.

Because of Covid and a change in the party statutes this was the first General Assembly since 2019.

The outgoing Executive Committee presented a comprehensive report on activities in 2020-2021 carried out independently and in cooperation with its election partner Cambiemos Orihuela.

The activities covered areas such as Saving Cala Mosca from a massive planned urbanisation, aid to the services sector in Orihuela Costa, a second Health Centre, urgent improvements in sewage collection and treatment, a new contract for maintenance of all parks and gardens, the reception of urbanisations not yet receiving basic Town Hall services, improved street cleaning and rubbish removal and in particular safeguards for those living in Pau26 where a revamped centre for employees and vehicles engaged in street cleaning and rubbish removal is planned.

In August 2021, in collaboration with AVOCA, C.L.A.R.O assisted in the organisation of a major demonstration against the deplorable state of Orihuela Costa and the presentation of an Agenda for improvements.

In collaboration with FAOC, a number of representations were made to the responsible councillor for the construction of a multi-use cultural centre in Orihuela Costa where progress has been made.

C.L.A.R.O. was also active in seeking the prompt opening of the nearly completed Emergency Services Centre with a 24 hour municipal police service.

The General Assembly approved a motion on future strategy with twin priorities of continuation of the alliance with Cambiemos and widening cooperation with the major neighbourhood association of the coast.

Prior to the municipal elections in May 2023 an Extraordinary General Assembly will be held to decide the party’s participation in these elections with the expectation of interest by other parties in C.L.A.R.O’s proven capacity over the past four local elections to be the most voted party in Orihuela Costa with a solid base of some 1,000 votes each time,

Antonio Cerdan, was voted President of the party in the election of a new 5 person Executive Committee, with Huberto Canovas as Secretary General, Alain Lager as Treasurer and Bob Houliston and Bob Hunkin as members.

The new committee maintains the balance of Spanish, British and a Scandinavian member representing the main population groups of Orihuela Costa