



A 61-year-old Dutch woman was rescued this week after getting into difficulties whilst paddle boarding off the coast of Guardamar.

The woman´s husband raised the alarm after he noticed she was in trouble. Due to strong winds, the woman had moved more than five hundred metres from the coast, when she tried to return to shore but was unable to do so, and so she grabbed onto a buoy from a fishing net until help arrived.

A nautical patrol of the Guardia Civil reached the woman after about an hour, when she was rescued and treated for symptoms compatible with hypothermia before being brought to the port in Santa Pola.