



Jorge Alió, one of the most experienced researchers in the area of keratoconus disease, participated in the event organized by the International Society for Refractive Surgery (ISRS) at the AAO 2021 meeting

Dr. Jorge Alió travelled to New Orleans to participate in the special event that the International Society for Refractive Surgery (ISRS) organized at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO). From 12 to 15 November, the Professor of Ophthalmology at the Miguel Hernández University (UMH) of Elche, was able to share his extensive knowledge of keratoconus with all attendees during his presentation ‘How do I deal with keratoconus in 2021?’.

As noted by the international reference classification in biomedicine, the platform of ‘Expertscape’, Dr. Alió is one of the most experienced researchers in this field.

In fact, keratoconus is the leading cause of corneal transplantation among young people. It is a rare eye disease that deforms the cornea, being very common in countries like Spain and affecting 1 in 2.000 people, “and nowadays we think that its incidence is even higher, especially in countries with temperate climates like Spain and in particular, in the area of the Mediterranean“, says Dr. Alió.

Also at the AAO 2021 meeting, the founder of the Vissum ophthalmology clinics (Miranza Group) gave a talk on ‘Where is refractive surgery heading from now on’ as part of the symposiums organized by the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ESCRS), of which he is a member of the Board of Directors.

He also presented the scientific poster on ‘Management of serious complications after cosmetic iris implants’. With this participation, Jorge Alió once again was able to keep up to date with the latest clinical and research advances in refractive, cataract, corneal and lens-based surgeries.

ABOUT ISRS:

The International Society of Refractive Surgery (ISRS), a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), is the world’s leading organization for refractive and cataract surgeons. Its role is to keep its members up to date on the latest clinical and research developments in refractive, corneal, cataract and lens-based surgeries.

Members are interconnected to the world’s leading cataract and refractive surgeons from more than 90 countries through the most innovative educational programs, clinical journals, monthly newsletters and worldwide meetings.

ABOUT AAO:

The American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) is the world’s largest association of eye physicians and surgeons, bringing together a global community of 32.000 professionals in the area of Ophthalmology. Its mission is to protect the vision and empower human lives by serving as an advocate for patients and society in general, leading ophthalmic education and moving forward the field of Ophthalmology.

In order to obtain this, they seek to innovate continuously, and ensure the delivery of the highest quality eye cares

ABOUT ESCRS:

The European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) was founded in 1991 to promote education and research in the field of refractive and implant surgeries. It also aims to advance and promote the study and practice of ophthalmology. The ESCRS, with more than 7.500 members from 130 countries around the world, seeks to promote and support research in the field of intraocular lens implantation and refractive surgery, as well as to disseminate useful results.

Professor Jorge Alió has been a member of the ESCRS Board of Directors since February 2020, being the most voted candidate with the highest score in the last elections held.