



Next event in fundraisers David and Lorrine Whitney’s calendar is the popular “Mingle Bells” at the Marina Bar, Calle de las Rosas on Friday Dec 10th at 1.30pm.

Originally a ‘one off’ event this is now becoming an annual occasion. It’s a chance to meet new friends, have a 2 course Christmas lunch, a raffle, quiz, win spot prizes and enjoy a fun afternoon in the safe hands of the Marina Bar staff headed by Rita and Dave Monaghan.

Hosts David and Lorraine will be there of course to make sure everybody enjoys this popular afternoon. Places are limited so booking is essential. the price is 15 euros a head, same as last year and further information is available on Tel. 965 70 5907.

This year “Mingle Bells” is supporting the Stroke Association, the only Stroke charity in Spain founded by Paul Owen at Benijofar.

So get those glad rags on and book a place for a fun afternoon and chase away those Covid Blues!!