Drop In vaccinations at the Zenia Boulevard Shopping Centre next Tuesday





The Torrevieja Department of Health has organised a Covid-19 Vaccination Point for next Tuesday, 7 December 7 where residents over 11-years of age can drop in and receive an injection without prior appointment.

This mass vaccination will take place in front of the Mango store at the Zenia Boulevard Shopping Centre, with uninterrupted hours, from 10am to 8pm

The opportunity is aimed at healthy unvaccinated patients over 11 years of age.

The department of health has said that, as in the country as a whole, the accumulated incidence at 14 days will soon exceed the high risk threshold while, at the same time, the number of hospital admissions as well as new isolated variants do not provide too promising an outlook, certainly in the short term.

Current studies show that the effectiveness of vaccines shows a loss of protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection from 3-6 months after receiving a full vaccination.

For this reason, medical experts ask the unvaccinated to go to the Zenia Boulevard Shopping Centre for everybody’s benefit.