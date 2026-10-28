



Torrevieja Council is organising an interactive workshop to help residents identify everyday signs of inequality, controlling behaviour and violence against women as part of activities marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on 25 November.

The event, entitled “What Do You See? Everyday Stories, Important Realities,” will take place on Monday, 16 November, from 9.30am to 11.30am, at the Multi-Purpose Building, Avenida de las Habaneras, 8.

Organised by the council’s Pangea Office and Equality Unit, the session will use practical examples and everyday situations to encourage discussion about discrimination, jealousy, controlling behaviour and harmful gender stereotypes.

Participants will learn how to recognise early warning signs of abuse, challenge attitudes that normalise inequality and understand what action to take when they or someone they know may be experiencing violence.

The workshop will be led by an equality officer and an intercultural mediator, bringing together perspectives on gender equality, cultural diversity and healthy relationships.

Information will also be provided about local support services and how to access assistance for those affected by domestic or gender-based violence.

The two-hour session is open to men and women aged 18 and over who are registered residents of Torrevieja, regardless of nationality or immigration status.

Places are limited to 30 participants, with advance registration required. Those attending will receive a certificate of participation.

Residents can register through the online application form, in person at the Social Welfare Department or by emailing pangea@torrevieja.eu.

The council hopes the initiative will encourage greater awareness of behaviours that can often go unnoticed, helping residents build healthier relationships based on equality, respect and mutual understanding.