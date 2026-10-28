



More people across the UK are choosing to live further from their workplace. High house prices and rents in towns and cities push many buyers and renters towards more affordable areas, while others simply want more space or a quieter pace of life. Hybrid working has made this easier, as two or three office days a week can make a long journey feel manageable.

A longer commute can bring real benefits, from a bigger home to a better quality of life. However, it can also put significant pressure on monthly finances, and those costs are easy to underestimate. Before deciding how far is too far to commute, it pays to look closely at the numbers.

How Travel Costs Add Up Over Time

Fuel is usually the most obvious expense, but parking charges and tolls can add a surprising amount to the monthly bill. Rail and bus fares bring their own pressures for those using public transport, particularly when season tickets rise each year.

Research from Stagecoach found the average car commute costs UK workers more than £2,200 a year. Distance makes a big difference. Assuming fuel costs of around 15p a mile and 225 working days a year, a five-mile journey each way would cost roughly £340 annually in fuel. Stretch that to 30 miles each way, and the figure climbs to around £2,000 before parking is even considered.

Understanding these figures helps you compare properties and job offers on a like-for-like basis. A cheaper home further away may not save as much as it first appears once travel costs are added in.

The Hidden Cost of Running a Car

Fuel is only part of the picture. Higher mileage means faster wear on tyres and brakes, while many manufacturers set service intervals by both distance and time. A driver covering 60 miles a day may find themselves booking servicing and new tyres far more often than someone with a short local commute. Extra miles also reduce a car’s resale value, so depreciation becomes a higher cost over time.

These ongoing expenses belong in any realistic budget. If high mileage means your current car needs replacing sooner than planned, it is worth researching all your options. Drivers with a less-than-perfect credit history can explore bad-credit car finance options suited to their circumstances to help secure a reliable vehicle for their daily journey.

Time Has a Value Too

Money is not the only cost. An extra hour of travel each way adds up to around 450 hours a year, which is the equivalent of roughly 12 full working weeks. That time could otherwise go towards family commitments, overtime or a side income.

The debate over remote work and the return to the office has prompted many workers to reconsider how much their commutes really cost them. Viewing time as a valuable resource can change how you weigh up a home with a lower price tag against one that requires a longer journey.

Planning for a Longer Commute

Careful planning can stop travel costs from becoming a source of stress. Tracking fuel spending for a few months gives you an accurate monthly figure to build into your budget. Setting aside a small amount each month for an emergency fund means an unexpected repair bill should not derail your finances.

Reviewing commuting costs every quarter also helps you spot savings, whether that involves car sharing or finding cheaper ways to travel to work. With a clear plan in place, a longer commute is far less likely to cause budget shocks.