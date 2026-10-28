



Hybrid and remote working have reshaped daily life across the UK. While many people no longer follow the traditional rush-hour routine five days a week, that doesn’t always mean they travel less.

Instead, workplaces, meetings and professional connections now take place across a wider range of locations, creating new patterns of movement throughout the week.

The five-day commute is no longer the norm

For many workers, the Monday-to-Friday office routine has become less common. A growing number of employers now offer hybrid arrangements that allow staff to split their time between home and the workplace. As a result, you might travel to the office twice a week instead of five, reducing the regularity of your journeys rather than eliminating them altogether.

This shift has also changed how people approach travel more generally. Someone who only needs to be in the office on Tuesdays and Thursdays may choose different transport options, travel at quieter times or combine work trips with other activities.

Rather than building every weekday around a fixed journey, you can plan travel around specific tasks and priorities.

Why flexible workers are travelling in new ways

Office attendance five days a week may no longer be the norm for many employees, but travel remains an important part of working life. Many people still visit co-working spaces, attend client meetings or spend time in regional offices on a hybrid basis. A marketing consultant, for example, might work from home most of the week but travel regularly to networking events that help build professional relationships.

Different groups are also entering the workforce with different expectations around travel and office attendance than they might have had five or ten years ago. Younger employees often value the freedom to work from several locations, while flexible hours are often very important to parents balancing work and childcare commitments.

Hybrid working can mean travelling to different offices, co-working spaces, meetings or networking events depending on the week and role. The flexibility of hybrid work can be a real benefit, but it can also change what people need from their transport.

Even when hybrid roles are relatively routine and don’t involve travelling across the country, having your own transport rather than relying on car sharing or public transport can offer greater independence. This can make it easier to balance changing work commitments with family life and other responsibilities.

That independence does come at a cost, which is always worth considering. Looking into costs such as fuel, vehicle ownership and multi-car or young driver insurance can help you decide whether investing in a vehicle, whether it is your first car or a second family car, is the right financial decision for your circumstances.

Some workers also blend business and personal travel more than they did in the past. A few extra days spent working remotely from another part of the country can allow you to combine professional responsibilities with a change of scenery without taking additional annual leave.

How flexibility is influencing transport choices

Flexible schedules can make fixed transport timetables less convenient. With office days varying each week, some people prefer driving because it gives them greater control over when and where they travel.

Consider someone who attends a morning meeting, visits a client in the afternoon and stops at the supermarket on the way home. A car can make it easier to combine several activities into one journey rather than relying on separate public transport connections. This approach can save time and reduce the need for multiple trips across different days.

What the future commute could look like

Workplace travel will likely become more personalised. Instead of one standard pattern, you may divide your time between home working, office collaboration and occasional business travel depending on the demands of your role.

Employers increasingly recognise that flexibility can support productivity and employee satisfaction. In response, many organisations continue to explore arrangements that give staff more choice over where they work and how they travel. This could encourage transport providers, businesses and local authorities to adapt services around more varied travel habits.

Flexible working has changed far more than where people do their jobs. It has altered when, why and how they travel. By understanding these evolving habits and reviewing your own travel needs regularly, you can make practical decisions that suit both your working life and your wider routine.