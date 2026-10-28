



Orihuela’s Socialist opposition has accused the PP-Vox administration of making repeated housing announcements without delivering sufficient practical solutions for young people, struggling families and residents seeking to renovate properties in rural districts.

Socialist councillor Milagros Lacárcel has announced a motion for the next council meeting, demanding immediate measures to improve access to affordable housing after almost three and a half years of the current administration.

Among the proposals are municipal grants to help young people and low-income families pay rent or purchase their first home, together with emergency assistance for households facing eviction or homelessness.

The PSOE is also demanding answers about the €5 million housing investment announced in July 2024, which promised 40 affordable homes and the renovation of another 60 properties. The party wants to know how many homes have actually been delivered and when the remainder will become available.

Other proposals include identifying empty council-owned properties, simplifying procedures for renovating homes in Orihuela’s rural districts and examining whether the municipality qualifies for designation as a high-pressure housing market, potentially allowing additional housing measures.

The Socialists also want tighter oversight of tourist accommodation to balance holiday rentals with the housing needs of permanent residents.

Their motion calls for a detailed report within three months, setting out available properties, funding, proposed solutions and implementation deadlines. The Generalitat is also being asked to clarify its commitments to public housing in Orihuela.

“Families need help now. Building and renovating homes takes time, but people cannot keep waiting,” Lacárcel said.

“After almost three and a half years, Orihuela needs fewer announcements and more results.”

The PSOE argues that housing has become another example of the gap between council publicity and completed projects, insisting that residents need affordable homes and practical financial assistance rather than further promises.