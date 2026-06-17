



The precautionary closure at Paseo Juan Aparicio will remain in place until fresh tests confirm the water is safe for bathing.

Torrevieja Town Hall has temporarily closed part of the popular natural swimming pools at Paseo Juan Aparicio after routine testing detected an isolated water-quality issue.

The council activated its beach-management safety protocol on Wednesday morning after receiving notification from the Valencian Government’s Directorate-General for Environmental Quality and Education.

The alert related to a single monitoring point within the bathing area.

Local Police immediately closed the affected section, while lifeguards raised the red flag and advised swimmers that access had been suspended as a precaution.

Water company AGAMED has since collected further samples to determine whether the affected readings have returned to normal. Municipal officials, regional authorities and technical services are continuing to monitor the situation.

The council stressed that the closure is a standard preventive measure designed to protect public health and maintain bathing-water standards.

Officials said the issue is confined to the specific point where the irregular result was recorded and that the response was launched immediately.

The affected swimming area will reopen as soon as the latest laboratory results confirm that water-quality levels are once again suitable for bathing.

Torrevieja Town Hall said residents and visitors would be informed immediately when the restriction is lifted.