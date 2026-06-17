



Authorities warn that speeding, reckless manoeuvres and entering bathing areas can put swimmers and other sea users at serious risk

Jet ski safety has become the central focus of this summer’s nautical safety campaign in the Region of Murcia, amid growing concern over dangerous behaviour on the water.

The Cartagena Maritime Authority launched the campaign under the slogan “Use common sense on a jet ski”, warning that misuse of the high-powered craft can quickly lead to collisions, serious injuries or loss of life.

Although no serious injuries were recorded in Murcia during the last year, Maritime Rescue and the Red Cross were called to eight jet ski-related emergencies between June 1, 2025, and June 1, 2026.

During the same period, the Cartagena Maritime Authority processed 69 complaints involving jet skis. These represented 34% of all maritime complaints in the region, reflecting their heavy use along the Murcia coastline and particularly in the Mar Menor during the summer.

Swimmers placed at risk

Among the most dangerous offences are riders entering marked bathing zones, where jet skis can come dangerously close to swimmers.

Authorities have also reported excessive speed in unmarked bathing areas, reckless turns and manoeuvres near beaches, and speeding through access channels intended for boats entering and leaving the shore.

Such behaviour reduces reaction time and increases the likelihood of striking a swimmer, diver, paddleboarder or another vessel.

Jet skis can accelerate rapidly, are less stable than many conventional boats and offer little physical protection in a collision. Even a momentary loss of control can have serious consequences, particularly in crowded coastal waters.

Other common breaches include operating a jet ski without the required licence, allowing minors to drive without authorisation and failing to wear an approved life jacket.

Emergency figures rising nationally

The campaign forms part of a wider effort to reduce maritime emergencies across Spain.

Nationally, nautical emergencies increased by 11% in 2025 compared with the previous year. Serious enforcement cases handled by maritime authorities also continued to rise, accounting for more than 20% of major sanction proceedings last year.

Officials are concerned that some riders underestimate the power and speed of jet skis or treat them as recreational toys rather than motorised vessels subject to strict safety rules.

Safety advice for riders

The campaign urges operators to wear an approved life jacket at all times and use jet skis only during daylight hours.

Riders are also being told to obey local speed limits, avoid sudden or reckless manoeuvres and maintain a safe distance from swimmers, divers, boats and other watercraft.

They must stay outside designated bathing areas and use authorised access channels correctly when approaching or leaving the shore.

The Cartagena Maritime Authority has also published specific summer rules for recreational boats, jet skis and beach equipment.

The message to riders is clear: irresponsible behaviour can endanger not only the person operating the jet ski, but everyone sharing the water around them.