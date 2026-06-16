American Publisher LLC Signs Local Author to Four-Book Agreement





Author Peter Houghton is delighted to announce an exclusive four-book publishing partnership with American Publisher LLC, marking an exciting new chapter in the continued development of his growing catalogue of fiction and non-fiction titles.

The agreement establishes a long-term collaborative relationship focused on delivering professionally published, globally distributed books while maintaining the author’s creative vision and full ownership of his work.

The initial four-book agreement will include:

• The Cost of Neglect – the third book in Peter’s acclaimed ageing and social issues series, examining the consequences of failing to adequately support older generations and vulnerable members of society.

• Shadows Over Spain: The Labyrinth of Power – a revised and updated examination of power, influence, accountability, and the hidden workings of government and public institutions.

• Shadows Over Spain II: The Costa Connection – the second book in the trilogy, exploring the intersection of political influence, development pressures, environmental concerns, and civic activism along Spain’s Mediterranean coast.

• Shadows Over Spain III: Reform or Else – Europe Tightens the Screws – the concluding volume of the trilogy, examining governance, transparency, accountability, and the increasing role of European institutions in monitoring democratic standards, environmental compliance, and the rule of law.

Speaking about the partnership, Peter Houghton said:

“This partnership represents much more than the publication of a single book. Over the past several years I have developed a diverse catalogue covering social issues, historical fiction, political commentary, community issues, and humour. What I was looking for was a publishing partner that understood the importance of communication, collaboration, consistency, and long-term planning.

From our earliest discussions, American Publisher LLC demonstrated a genuine willingness to listen, understand my goals, and tailor their approach to support the development of multiple projects. That commitment to working together over the long term was a major factor in my decision.

The books included in this agreement are particularly important to me. The Cost of Neglect continues my work highlighting issues affecting older generations, while the Shadows Over Spain trilogy reflects my long-standing interest in governance, accountability, civic engagement, and the challenges facing modern Spain.”

The four-book agreement will provide professional editorial support, formatting, typesetting, global distribution, metadata optimisation, author branding assistance, and publication across multiple international platforms including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Apple Books, Waterstones, and other major retail outlets.

Jeff Brown of American Publisher LLC welcomed the agreement and the opportunity to work alongside an author with a clear long-term vision.

“We are excited to support Peter’s publishing journey and help bring his future projects to readers worldwide. His catalogue demonstrates both diversity and commitment, and we look forward to building a successful partnership together.”

LOOKING BEYOND THE SHADOWS

With the completion of the Shadows Over Spain trilogy, Houghton has already begun development of the next major title in the series:

BEYOND THE COSTA

Lessons From Two Different Worlds

A Shadows Over Spain Book

The forthcoming book represents a significant evolution in the series. While the Shadows Over Spain trilogy examined corruption, governance failures, environmental pressures, civic activism, and the growing demands for accountability, Beyond the Costa explores a different question:

Why do some communities succeed while others struggle?

Drawing on years of civic engagement, travel, observation, and comparative analysis, the book examines the contrast between communities that thrive and those that remain trapped in cycles of decline.

The inspiration came from a phrase Peter heard repeatedly during his years as a community activist and co-founder of PIOC:

“Orihuela Costa is not Spain.”

“At first I thought I understood what that meant,” Peter explains. “I assumed people were comparing Orihuela Costa with neighbouring municipalities. It was only after travelling more widely that I realised they were talking about something much bigger.

For years I believed Orihuela Costa was Spain. Then I started travelling.

The further I travelled, the more I realised there was another story to tell. Beyond the headlines, beyond the political arguments, and beyond the scandals, there are communities quietly getting things right.

Beyond the Costa is not a book about corruption. It is a book about lessons. Not about what went wrong, but about what happens when communities get things right.”

Part travel narrative, part civic reflection, and part governance study, the book seeks practical lessons from towns and cities that consistently deliver quality services, maintain public spaces, and foster civic pride.

LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD

In addition to the projects already announced, Peter confirmed that another major work is currently with a publisher for consideration:

Living and Growing Old in Silence

The book continues his exploration of ageing, loneliness, dignity, and the challenges facing older generations in modern society.

Building upon themes first examined in Broken Promises: Betrayed and Forgotten and The Cost of Neglect, the new volume focuses on the often-unseen realities experienced by millions of older people whose voices are rarely heard in public debate.

Peter hinted that readers can expect further news in the near future.

“We are extremely excited about the future of Living and Growing Old in Silence and the opportunities it may create. Discussions are progressing positively and, while it is too early to reveal details, we hope to make a special announcement in the coming months.

This project is particularly close to my heart because it gives a voice to those who are too often overlooked, forgotten, or left to face the challenges of ageing alone. We look forward to sharing more news very soon.”

Peter added:

“Writing has never been about a single book. It has always been about creating a body of work that informs, entertains, challenges, and engages readers.

The Shadows Over Spain trilogy asked how we arrived where we are today.

Beyond the Costa asks where we go next.

And Living and Growing Old in Silence asks how we treat those who helped build the society we now enjoy.

Together, they reflect the themes that continue to inspire my writing: truth, accountability, dignity, community, and the belief that positive change is always possible.”

Further details regarding publication schedules and release dates will be announced in due course.