



Two young men have been arrested after a night-time crime spree in Almoradí in which eight vehicles were allegedly targeted in just a few hours.

The suspects, aged 25 and 31, were detained by the Guardia Civil and Almoradí Local Police as the alleged perpetrators of eight offences against property — seven counts of breaking into vehicles and one count of theft — all reportedly committed during the early hours of 21 February.

The case began when a local resident raised the alarm after spotting two men allegedly stealing items from a parked vehicle in one of the town’s streets. Officers rushed to the scene and quickly located the suspects nearby.

Police said the two men were immediately recognised by officers because of their previous police records. They were also said to have no known fixed address, and were arrested on the spot.

Just a short distance away, officers discovered three large plastic sacks stuffed with suspected stolen goods. Inside were a wide range of items believed to have been taken from vehicles, including tools, clothing, footwear, electronic devices, sunglasses and perfume.

Following the discovery, police widened the operation and found a total of eight vehicles in different streets around Almoradí showing signs of having been forced open. Officers then began the task of identifying and contacting the owners.

In the days that followed, part of the recovered property was returned, although police said many of the seized items still have not been claimed by their rightful owners.

Investigators also examined security camera footage, which allegedly confirmed that the two detainees were responsible for all of the offences under investigation.

The operation, carried out jointly by officers from the Guardia Civil’s Main Post in Almoradí and the town’s Local Police, led to the rapid arrest of the two suspects within hours. Police also highlighted the vital role played by the public, both in raising the initial alert and in providing key images that helped solve the case.

The two men have now been placed before the Investigating Section of the Court of First Instance in Orihuela. A judge ordered their release on bail with precautionary measures pending trial.