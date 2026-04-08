



Los Alcázares has brought the curtain down on one of the most successful editions of the Berber Raids of the Mar Menor, as the festival’s 25th anniversary drew huge crowds, packed venues and a vibrant atmosphere across four days of history, culture and celebration.

Residents, visitors and tourists turned out in large numbers for the full programme of historical reenactments, concerts and festive events, while the streets of the town centre remained busy throughout the celebrations thanks to the popularity of the Medieval Market, the festival camp and the musical line-up.

The anniversary edition began with the torchlight parade and the Lighting of the Flame on La Concha Beach, where the Regional Minister for Tourism, Culture, Youth and Sports, Carmen Conesa, presented the festival’s Regional Tourist Interest certificate to the mayor of Los Alcázares, Mario Pérez Cervera. The award marks an important milestone for an event that continues to promote the town’s history and traditions across the region.

From that opening moment, the battle between Christians and Berbers for control of the Mar Menor set the tone for the festivities. One of the most eagerly awaited events, the Berber Landing, once again proved a major attraction, with long queues forming for the stands, which filled shortly after opening.

A giant screen installed at the venue enabled hundreds more spectators to follow the spectacle live, as the reenactment unfolded with explosions, fire effects, jousting and sword fights.

Saturday’s Grand Parade brought colour, pageantry and elegance to Avenida de la Libertad, as Christian and Berber groups marched in costume through streets lined with cheering spectators. The route as far as Avenida 13 de Octubre became a sea of people, underlining the scale of this year’s turnout.

The following day, the tone shifted to a more festive and light-hearted mood with the 16th International Caldero Pot Throwing Competition on La Concha Beach, where participants demonstrated skill and humour in one of the most distinctive and entertaining events on the programme, accompanied by live music and a lively crowd.

Beyond the headline acts, the Medieval Market once again became one of the great focal points of the celebration. Stretching for around one and a half kilometres, the market filled the town centre with a constant flow of visitors browsing artisan stalls and enjoying roaming performances staged throughout the day.

After midnight, the festival site took on a different energy as concerts by Mago de Oz, Mojinos Escozíos and the La Tentación Orchestra drew large crowds and kept celebrations going into the early hours. Music became one of the defining features of each day, while tournaments and competitions during daylight hours helped maintain the festive spirit across the encampment.

Councillor for Festivities José Carlos Castejón said the council could not be happier with the public response to this special anniversary edition, thanking festival participants for their commitment and dedication in helping the event continue to grow year after year.

Mayor Mario Pérez Cervera said the recognition as an event of Regional Tourist Interest confirmed that Los Alcázares is on the right path and would give the town fresh momentum to continue promoting its history and traditions across the Region of Murcia, the rest of Spain and beyond.

With the 25th anniversary now concluded, the Berber Raids of the Mar Menor are already looking ahead to their 26th edition.

The event is organised by the Department of Festivities of Los Alcázares Town Hall and the Berber Raids Association of the Mar Menor, with the support of UNDEF and Estrella de Levante. It also forms part of the Los Alcázares Tourism Strategy 2025–2027, במסגרת the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan of the Government of Spain and funded by the European Union’s Next Generation EU programme.

The corrected final sentence is:

It also forms part of the Los Alcázares Tourism Strategy 2025–2027, under the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan of the Government of Spain and funded by the European Union’s Next Generation EU programme.