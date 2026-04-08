



A police operation against illegal street vending on Torrevieja’s seafront promenade ended in dramatic fashion when top manta sellers fled at the sight of officers, abandoning almost 500 items of merchandise.

The operation was carried out on the promenade at Playa del Cura, one of the town’s busiest coastal areas, which has seen a surge in visitors over the Easter period. According to Torrevieja Local Police, the presence of officers prompted vendors to make a swift escape, leaving their goods spread out along the seafront.

Police subsequently seized a substantial quantity of items allegedly intended for unauthorised sale. In total, officers confiscated nearly 500 products, including clothing, footwear and accessories, as well as three carts used to transport and display the merchandise.

The haul included 97 football shirts, 28 sweatshirts, 23 gilets, 67 pairs of trainers and 69 pairs of flip-flops. Officers also recovered 112 handbags, 30 cardholders and 26 belts.

The Local Police said the operation formed part of ongoing control and surveillance measures aimed at enforcing municipal regulations, safeguarding legitimate businesses and maintaining order in heavily frequented tourist areas.

While the seizure represents a significant intervention, such operations often do little more than shift the problem from one location to another. If vendors are no longer able to trade in Torrevieja, they are likely to move along the coast instead, either north towards Guardamar or, more likely, south to Orihuela Costa, where large numbers of visitors offer the same trading opportunities.