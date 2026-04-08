



Spain has ranked among the countries with the highest life expectancy in the world, placing second among the 30 largest global economies with an average lifespan of 84 years.

According to a Visual Capitalist chart based on figures from the United Nations and the International Monetary Fund, only Japan scores higher, with life expectancy reaching 85 years. Spain, despite ranking 12th by economic size, matches several other major economies — including France, Italy, Switzerland, Sweden and Singapore — all of which also record an average life expectancy of 84 years.

The figures place Spain well ahead of the United States, the world’s largest economy, where average life expectancy stands at 80 years.

At the other end of the table, Indonesia records the lowest figure among the largest economies at 72 years, followed by India at 73 and Russia at 74, underlining wide regional differences even among the world’s biggest economic powers.

Summary:

Spain has the second-highest life expectancy among the world’s 30 largest economies, averaging 84 years and trailing only Japan. The figures highlight Spain’s strong position globally despite its smaller economic size compared with other leading nations.

Life expectancy in the world’s 30 largest economies

Visual Capitalist