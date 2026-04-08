



At least seven people were injured on Sunday after part of a hotel ceiling collapsed onto diners at the Poseidón Palace in Benidorm, sending plasterboard and air-conditioning ducting crashing down on terrified guests.

Around 60 people were in the dining area when the roof gave way at about 2.20pm. Emergency services, including basic and advanced life support ambulances, were sent to the scene.

Among those hurt were an eight-year-old girl and a 78-year-old man, both of whom were taken to hospital. One person remained under observation, while the others were treated for minor injuries.

The nationality of those injured has not been confirmed, although they are believed to be tourists.

Pere Joan Devas, general manager of Poseidon Hotels, described the collapse as a complete shock. The cause of the incident at the three-star hotel is still under investigation. Benidorm City Council said a municipal architect had been sent to assess the damage and determine what caused the ceiling to fail.

The incident is the latest in a series of structural scares at hotels in the resort. In 2025, part of the entrance roof at the Gran Bali hotel collapsed onto the pavement below, narrowly avoiding injuries, while in 2023 another hotel in the Rincón de Loix area suffered a partial collapse during construction.

Benidorm remains one of Spain’s most popular destinations for British holidaymakers, attracting around 900,000 UK visitors each year.