



Torrevieja City Council has launched a new training programme aimed at strengthening the emotional wellbeing of frontline public service professionals, including police, emergency services and civil protection staff.

The initiative, titled Emotional Health on the Front Line, has been organised through the council’s Public Health and Local Police departments. It was presented by Public Health councillor Rosa Cañón, Local Police councillor Federico Alarcón and Jesús Mesones, head of psychiatry at Torrevieja University Hospital.

The programme is designed to give essential public workers practical tools to cope more effectively with the pressures of their jobs, prevent psychological burnout and improve emotional balance in demanding working environments.

It is specifically aimed at professionals who regularly work under pressure and in direct contact with the public, including Local Police, Guardia Civil officers, mobility agents, firefighters and Civil Protection personnel.

According to the council, the main goal is to strengthen both personal and professional skills in managing stress and anxiety, while also encouraging early detection of possible mental health problems and promoting healthier, more resilient workplaces.

Through dynamic and participatory sessions, attendees will be taught emotional regulation strategies, coping techniques and practical resources that can be applied directly to their day-to-day work.

The programme will be delivered in two rounds: on 14 and 15 April from 10am to 1pm, and on 13 and 14 May from 4pm to 7pm.

With this initiative, Torrevieja City Council says it is reaffirming its commitment to the emotional health of those who work in essential public services, while promoting continuous training and personal wellbeing as key parts of a responsible local administration.