



UNED Torrevieja is resuming its Open University programme for older adults with a new course focused on health, wellbeing and ageing, led by medical doctor and researcher Rosa Cifuentes.

The course, titled From Cell to Life: Seminars on Health, Wellbeing and Ageing, will begin on Tuesday, 14 April and will consist of six sessions held throughout April. The seminars will take place at the centre’s temporary headquarters in the International Conservatory in Torrevieja, from 6.30pm to 8pm.

Dr Cifuentes, a biologist, researcher and Doctor of Medicine, has designed a programme aimed at explaining in a clear and accessible way how the human body works, how genetic and environmental factors shape health throughout life, what happens when people fall ill or grow old, and how to stay healthy and active for longer.

Over the six sessions, attendees will explore topics including genetics, immunity, nutrition, disease prevention, cancer and healthy ageing. The programme is intended to give participants a better understanding of the body, health and everyday wellbeing through science.

The seminar schedule includes sessions on the immune system and why we become ill or age; genetics and epigenetics; health and illness at different stages of life; the biological basis of cancer and current advances in treatment; disease prevention through nutrition; and the role of physical activity and emotional wellbeing in healthy ageing.

Jesucristo Riquelme, coordinator of UNED Torrevieja, said the course is designed to help people maintain an active life at any age. He highlighted that participants will learn about the immune system, the risks linked to autoimmune diseases and allergies, advances in personalised cancer diagnosis and treatment, and the importance of nutrition and exercise in preventing illness and improving emotional wellbeing.

He added that UNED Torrevieja continues to offer a carefully selected programme of one course per month throughout the academic year, and that, for the time being, all courses remain free of charge.