



A suspected member of a Lithuanian car theft gang has been arrested in Orihuela as part of a major police operation targeting a network accused of stealing vehicles and selling them back into the legal market across Spain and Europe.

National Police said the gang stole at least 13 cars in Málaga, all believed to be the same Japanese make, before moving them to Almería where they were allegedly given a false identity. Officers say the vehicles were then prepared for resale in Spain and elsewhere in the European Union.

In total, six suspects have been arrested in the operation across Málaga, Almería and Alicante provinces, with four of them remanded in custody.

The investigation was launched earlier this year by the UDYCO unit at Vélez-Málaga police station after a spike in reports of stolen cars of the same brand. Detectives soon traced the thefts to a Lithuanian criminal network operating in Málaga, with its alleged ringleaders based in Almería.

Police say the gang was highly organised, with orders issued from Almería to members spread across towns in Málaga. Some were allegedly tasked with stealing the vehicles, while others moved them to temporary locations to “cool off” and avoid detection before they were transported onwards.

Once in Almería, the cars were allegedly altered by changing number plates, modifying chassis numbers and forging documents so they could be sold on as legitimate second-hand vehicles. Investigators believe the gang made large profits by targeting nearly new cars with low mileage, which could fetch high prices on the resale market.

During the operation, officers arrested the suspected gang leader in Almería, four members of the Lithuanian branch in Mijas and Vélez-Málaga, and another suspect in Orihuela.

Police also carried out several searches, seizing equipment allegedly used to falsify vehicle details, tools linked to car theft, electronic systems for cloning vehicle control units and keys, and more than €2,000 in cash.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police have not ruled out further arrests or the recovery of more stolen vehicles.