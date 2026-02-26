



BY CHRIS PEACH

CFI Alicante 2–3 SC Torrevieja

Ismail (12), Berenguer (46), Pucho (82)

Wednesday night football returned under calmer skies, as SC Torrevieja delivered a gutsy display at CFI Alicante, claiming a thrilling 3–2 victory in their rearranged clash. Fourth-place Torry travelled to third, both sides looking to arrest dips in form, and the contest did not disappoint.

The hosts started brightly, testing Pizana with an early drive from the right. But it was Alicante who struck first in the 10th minute, a pinpoint cross met by a powerful header into the bottom corner. Torrevieja responded almost immediately — Ismail capitalised on a Morales delivery just two minutes later to level at 1–1.

Alicante’s strategy was clear: long balls to their pacey attackers kept Torry on edge. Torrevieja had their own chances, including a slick counter where Loel’s effort was tipped wide and a Caleb cross that Manresa failed to convert. Just before half-time, Torry struck the decisive blow: Berenguer pounced on a high press, intercepting a short goal kick and calmly slotting home to give the visitors a 2–1 lead at the break.

Torrevieja made tactical changes at the interval, and Berenguer continued to shine, testing the keeper and driving several attacks. On 82 minutes, Pucho converted a penalty after Morales was fouled, extending Torry’s lead to 3–1. Alicante hit back in the 89th with a stunning 20-yard half-volley, cutting the deficit to 3–2 and sending the closing minutes into a nerve-wracking finale.

Despite the late pressure, Torrevieja held firm to secure a massive three points on the road, closing the gap on the top two. Resilient, opportunistic, and robust when it mattered most — Torry has momentum firmly back in their corner.

Full-Time: Alicante 2–3 Torrevieja