



Torrevieja Town Council, through its Department of Festivals and in coordination with the Torrevieja Carnival Cultural Association, has announced changes to the official programme for Carnival 2026 following the declaration of an orange weather alert due to adverse conditions.

The decision has been taken to safeguard the safety of participants, spectators, and technical staff. As a result, events have been rescheduled as follows:

Saturday, 14 February

All scheduled events postponed due to unfavourable weather conditions

Sunday, 15 February

6:00 pm – Night Carnival Parade

– Night Carnival Parade 10:00 pm – Awards Ceremony

Friday, 6 March

Teatrico del Carnaval to be held (subject to possible changes)

Torrevieja Town Council and the Torrevieja Carnival Cultural Association have thanked residents, carnival groups, participating organisations, and visitors for their understanding and cooperation, and advise the public to follow official channels for any further updates.