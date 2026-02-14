



Orihuela braced itself on Friday and Saturday as fierce winds swept through the municipality, triggering an orange alert from 112. The Town Hall activated a special emergency operation that ran through the night, with Local Police, Civil Protection, municipal crews, and the Provincial Fire Consortium working nonstop.

Patrols were doubled, mobile emergency units were deployed, and Parks and Gardens teams stayed on high alert. Public lighting, street cleaning, and waste services worked around the clock to restore normality.

The storm caused fallen branches across the town, snapped telecommunications cables that left some facilities without internet, and loosened roof tiles that had to be secured. In Las Espeñetas, three streetlights failed due to corrosion worsened by repeated dog urination. Hurchillo suffered a four-hour power outage after a supply line fell, now repaired. On the coast, only minor incidents were reported, including a fallen advertising fence removed by firefighters.

Emergency Councillor Víctor Valverde thanked the teams for their relentless work, praising coordination between municipal services and the fire consortium. He also recognized Pedro Gómez of MeteOrihuela for weather updates and public companies Ecoplan and Ildo for coastal monitoring. Residents were urged to stay cautious, avoid unnecessary travel, and secure loose objects at home.