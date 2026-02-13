



If you’re running an e-commerce brand, video can’t be an “extra” anymore—it’s often the difference between a scroll-by and a sale. The right agency won’t just make something that looks nice; they’ll help you build product-focused creative that fits where shoppers actually watch (TikTok, Reels, YouTube, paid social), and they’ll think about conversion, not only views.

Below are five video marketing agencies that can support e-commerce businesses in different ways—whether you need end-to-end production, performance-focused ad creatives, or scalable UGC-style content.

VID.co

VID.co is a strong fit if you want a “done-with-you” partner that handles both production and the marketing thinking behind it. Their positioning is clear: they offer video strategy, scripting, production, editing, and optimization, with a heavy emphasis on the platforms e-commerce brands rely on for discovery and demand (like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram).

That mix matters because e-commerce video usually needs multiple cuts—short hooks for ads, longer explainers for product pages, and platform-native formats for social—without losing a consistent brand voice.

NoGood

If your e-commerce business needs a video that’s built to perform in paid channels, NoGood is worth a look. They describe video marketing services that cover the full production cycle—from scripting through filming—and they pair that with growth marketing execution, which is useful when you’re producing ads that must hit ROAS goals (not just brand aesthetics).

This can be especially helpful for testing multiple angles fast: different hooks, offers, CTAs, and creators, then iterating based on results.

SevenAtoms

SevenAtoms positions itself as an e-commerce-focused marketing partner and also highlights e-commerce video creation—especially product videos that show what the item is, why it matters, and how people use it.

That’s a practical strength for brands that sell products needing demonstration (skincare, wellness, gadgets, home goods, or anything with “before/after” value). If you’re already investing in ads, CRO, or landing pages, a team that can align video with the broader funnel can keep your creative from feeling disconnected.

Cohley

Cohley is a great option when your e-commerce growth depends on UGC-style creatives at scale—short-form videos that feel native on TikTok, Instagram, and even marketplaces like Amazon.

They emphasize producing channel-specific video and making UGC content that supports performance testing, which is exactly what many e-commerce teams need: lots of variants, rapid turnaround, and an organized way to refresh creatives before fatigue hits. This approach can be ideal for paid social teams constantly running new experiments.

Shuttlerock

For e-commerce brands that need a high volume of creative assets—especially paid social video ads—Shuttlerock is positioned around scaling production through a mix of platform + studio support.

Their “Creative as a Service” model is designed to help marketing teams brief, produce, revise, and scale digital creative efficiently, which can be a big advantage if you’re managing multiple products, seasonal drops, or frequent promo cycles. It’s a solid fit when speed and consistency matter as much as polish.

Conclusion

The “best” agency depends on what your e-commerce business needs most right now: full-service production and platform optimization (VID.co), performance-first ad creative tied to growth goals (NoGood), e-commerce-aligned marketing support with product video emphasis (SevenAtoms), scalable UGC video output for constant testing (Cohley), or a system built for high-volume creative delivery (Shuttlerock).

Pick the one that matches your funnel, your pace of testing, and how quickly you need winning video variants in the market.

Image Courtesy Pexels