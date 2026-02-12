Dozens of residents and solidarity groups took to the streets last Sunday in a peaceful protest against the ongoing violence in Iran, showing support for victims and their families.

Speakers, including members of the local Iranian community, called on the international community to defend human dignity and protect life, stressing that solidarity, freedom, and justice must prevail.

The demonstration sent a clear message: violence and suffering must end, and the fight for human rights is a global responsibility.

