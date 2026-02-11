



Spain’s Public Prosecutor’s Office has asked a judge to authorise the processing of a no-confidence motion tabled by the PSOE in San Fulgencio, after concluding that the Popular Party (PP) unlawfully blocked the vote during a council meeting in June 2025.

In a formal submission dated 25 January, prosecutors argue that the decision taken by the council’s age-based provisional committee to prevent the motion from being debated was “manifestly illegal” and violated councillors’ fundamental right to political participation. The case centres on San Fulgencio’s town hall, which serves a municipality of around 10,000 residents.

The no-confidence motion was presented by six Socialist councillors, supported by an independent councillor, and sought to remove the PP mayor, José María Ballester. However, during the plenary session on 18 June 2025, the motion was halted by the provisional presiding committee—made up of two PP councillors, Paulino Herrero and Laura Bernabé—who refused to allow it to proceed.

The Prosecutor’s Office is now asking the court to annul that decision and order the immediate processing of the motion. It also requests that, should the ruling go in the PSOE’s favour, the two councillors who blocked the vote be formally warned that failure to comply with a judicial order could constitute a criminal offence of disobedience.

The dispute arose after the presiding councillors argued that one of the seven signatories to the motion, Alain Vandenbergen, could not be counted towards the required absolute majority because he had previously supported the local government. Prosecutors reject this interpretation, noting that it relied on legal provisions that were no longer valid at the time.

According to the prosecution, one of the regulations cited had been declared unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court in 2017, while another had been annulled only weeks before the June 2025 plenary session. Even if those rules had still been in force, prosecutors say the decision would remain legally questionable, as supporting government decisions is not the same as belonging to the governing political group.

Vandenbergen never joined the PP, having been elected under an independent list. Although he had occasionally backed executive decisions, he always retained his status as an independent councillor and formally left his party on the day he signed the motion.

Prosecutors also highlight that the municipal secretary repeatedly warned the presiding councillors during the session that the motion was lawful and had to be processed. Despite these warnings, the PP councillors adjourned the session without a vote, relying instead on an external legal report submitted that same day by the mayor targeted by the motion.

While the Prosecutor’s Office acknowledges that the external report may have caused confusion—particularly given the lack of legal training of the councillors involved—it stresses that this does not justify what it describes as a clear breach of the law. The refusal to allow the vote, prosecutors say, infringed Article 28 of the Spanish Constitution by denying opposition councillors a democratic mechanism expressly предусмотр in law.

The prosecution has ruled out criminal malfeasance, citing mitigating circumstances, but insists the decision was unjust and carries political responsibility. The final outcome now rests with the judge, whose ruling could reopen the no-confidence process with just over a year remaining before the next municipal elections.