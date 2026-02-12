



The PSOE opposition has condemned the Orihuela town council for failing to act after multiple power cables fell in the Barrio de las Casas Baratas, in the El Mudamiento district, leaving a serious safety risk for residents and passersby.

According to locals, the cables collapsed last Thursday around 2:30 PM, likely due to strong winds. Police from Orihuela and nearby Rafal secured the area, but days later the cables remain in the street, and electricity has not been cut, leaving a constant hazard.

The PSOE called the situation “unacceptable neglect”, questioning the council’s ability to respond quickly despite its million-euro budgets, and demanding urgent action to remove the cables and protect the public.

Party leaders warned they will continue monitoring the situation, especially in outlying districts, which they say are being neglected by municipal authorities.