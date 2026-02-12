



The Torrevieja Parks and Gardens Department has planted 42 new trees along Avenidas Delfina Viudes and Diego Ramírez as part of the city’s ongoing urban greening plan.

The project aims to increase shade, beautify the streetscape, and improve air quality and thermal comfort for residents and pedestrians. The planting includes 27 plane trees on Delfina Viudes, prized for their shade and resilience, and 15 maples on Diego Ramírez, chosen for their ornamental value and contribution to local biodiversity.

Councillor Concha Sala highlighted that the initiative is part of Torrevieja’s strategy to create a greener, healthier, and more climate-resilient city, enhancing public spaces for walking, leisure, and community life.

The municipality says the new trees will also replace aging specimens, following sustainable planting practices designed to ensure long-term growth and compatibility with urban infrastructure.

With this project, Torrevieja continues its push toward a more sustainable, pedestrian-friendly city, improving the look, comfort, and environmental quality of its streets.