



The Vega Baja Artichoke Association is putting the spotlight on the people behind Spain’s most famous artichokes with its new campaign, “Agricultural Intelligence”. Under the slogan “The Intelligence You Can Taste”, the initiative celebrates the knowledge, experience, and dedication of local farmers who bring the crop from field to table—no machines required.

The campaign features multiple generations of growers and stars Cayetano Murcia, aka Tano el de la Barraca, highlighting the human effort behind this regional treasure. A video tour of the huerta shows daily farm work, traditional knowledge passed down through families, and the deep connection between territory, gastronomy, and well-being.

Antonio Ángel Hurtado, president of the association, explains: “Choosing a Vega Baja artichoke is more than picking a vegetable—it’s supporting land, jobs, tradition, and the local economy. In the huerta, intelligence comes from experience and respect for the environment, and that’s real innovation.”

Vega Baja grows 2,500 hectares of artichokes, producing almost half of Spain’s export crop, and the sector supports around 7,000 jobs in the region. The campaign reminds everyone that behind every artichoke is a story of hard work, family, and local pride—the human touch that no AI can replicate.